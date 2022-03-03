India on Thursday registered 6,561 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall case count to 4,29,45,160 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 15.13% less than Wednesday’s count of 7,554 of new Covid-19 infections.

The country recorded 142 deaths due to the disease, taking the overall fatality count to 5,14,388. On Wednesday, India had logged 223 fatalities.

The active cases in the country declined to 77,152 from 85,680 in the last 24 hours, government data showed. Active cases currently constitute 0.18% of the country’s total caseload.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The nationwide recovery rate is currently at 98.62%. As many as 14,947 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Also, 21,83,976 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country on Thursday, taking the total number of shots administered to 1,78,02,63,222 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Out of the vaccines administered on Wednesday, 2,02,54,328 were precaution doses administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.