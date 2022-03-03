The Congress on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Manipur government of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the state by releasing money to “banned militant groups” amid the ongoing polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Rs 15.7 crore and Rs 92.7 lakhs had been released to the militant groups in two tranches on February 1 and March 1, under the Suspension of Operation agreement.

In a shocking violation of the Model of Conduct the Union Home Ministry & BJP State Govt in Manipur released ₹15.7 crores on 1.2.22 & further ₹92.7 lakhs on 1.3.22 to banned militant groups under Suspension of Operation(SoO). This has made a mockery of elections in 4 districts! pic.twitter.com/V4dWGODVVi — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 3, 2022

Ramesh, who is also the Congress’ observer in Manipur, made the allegation at a press conference in Imphal. He claimed that the information about the payments had been leaked to him by a senior state government official.

The Suspension of Operation agreement had been signed between the Government of India and United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation in 2008. Since then, the government has been extending the agreement, according to The Indian Express.

At Thursday’s press conference, Ramesh alleged that the release of payments mean that elections held in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts during the first phase of polling on February 1 were not “free and fair”.

“These bribes will also influence elections in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts in Phase 2,” he said, according to EastMojo.

The second phase of elections in Manipur will be held on March 5. Results will be announced on March 10.

The Congress leader’s allegations came after the Kuki National Organisation extended political support to the BJP.

On February 25, the group had issued an appeal to voters to support BJP candidates. The group had said it had taken the decision after being assured of “swift settlement of Kuki political aspirations” by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public address in Churachandpur on February 23.