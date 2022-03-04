Equity markets made heavy losses in morning trading on Friday as investors remained wary of the Ukraine crisis. At 11.15 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1, 163.49 points (2.11%) at 53,939.19, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty was trading at 16,174.20, down 323.85 points from the previous closing mark.

As the Sensex slipped below the 54,000-mark, the index hit its lowest levels in seven months, according to Reuters.

Experts said that the market sentiments were gloomy due to the situation in Ukraine, where the Russian invasion entered its ninth day. Early on Friday, fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following Russian strikes on the facility in southeastern Ukraine. The blaze has now been extinguished.

As a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia by western countries, crude oil prices have shot up to the highest levels in nine years. Experts have pointed out that the development is likely to put pressure on inflation in India, the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil.

Retail inflation had already breached the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance level in January.

“The inflation in January just touched the upper tolerance level of 6% and the Reserve Bank of India is likely to look at the persistence of high inflation before taking a decision on policy rates,” Mohit Ralhan, a managing partner at financial services firm, TIW Capital Group, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, in the equity markets, all sectoral sub-indices, with the exception of Nifty IT, were making losses in morning trade. The automobile (3.33%) and fast-moving consumer goods (2.30%) sub-indices registered the highest losses.

Among prominent stocks, Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma gained in the range of 0.25% to 0.9%. Asian Paints, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever lost more than 5% each.