Private airline Jet Airways has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as its chief executive officer, reported NDTV.

Kapoor, who is currently the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, will assume the post on April 4. Previously, he has been associated with airlines like SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara in various capacities.

Jet Airways has not been operational since April 17, 2019, and is currently in the process of resuming flights under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, reported PTI.

In February, Jet Airways had appointed former Sri Lankan Airlines chief Vipula Gunatileka as its chief financial officer. The airline has also hired former Indian Air Force squadron leader, Captain PP Singh, as its new accountable manager.

Murari Lal Jalan, a lead partner at the consortium, said that Kapoor is a seasoned aviation professional and can stitch a team together.

“I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation,” said Jalan.

Jalan said that Kapoor will make the airline the most preferred full-service carrier of India.

Kapoor told PTI that he was looking forward to getting back to the aviation sector.

“Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can’t wait for it to take to the skies again,” he said.

Kapoor received his Master of Business Administration degree from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, reported The Times of India.

He began his career in the airline sector at Northwest Airlines, which merged with Delta Air Lines in the United States in 1997. There, he worked in finance and corporate planning.

He has also worked with Bain and Company, Temasek Holdings and Oracle Corporation.