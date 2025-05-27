The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation by restraining Mumbai International Airport Limited from finalising a replacement ground and bridge handling services company until the court hears Çelebi’s challenge to the revocation of its security clearance, Bar and Bench reported.

The court’s vacation bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan said its order will remain in place until a regular bench of the High Court hears the matter after summer vacations in June.

Çelebi Aviation Holding’s Indian subsidiary had moved the High Court after the Union government revoked its security clearance, because of which its agreements at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were terminated.

The company’s advocate said the “sudden” revocation had negatively impacted the employment of nearly 2,088 staff members who have been trained for nearly 10 years, Live Law reported.

“The immediate revocation and subsequent termination by MIAL has put Çelebi in a position where it cannot even approach a court for a remedy,” the lawyer said. “Ordinarily, we would have been eligible for a 30 days notice prior to the termination of contract by MIAL.”

The airport authority rejected this contention, arguing it was acting in compliance with government orders in view of national security.

In a regulatory filing to the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul, Çelebi Aviation said its Indian subsidiary, Çelebi Nas, has initiated three legal cases before the Bombay High Court.

The first is a writ petition asking the court to pause and cancel the Union government’s revocation of its security clearance. The petition names as respondents the Union of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Airports Authority of India and the Regional Civil Aviation Office in Mumbai.

The Union government revoked Çelebi’ security clearance on May 15 in the backdrop of Ankara’s support for Islamabad during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and amid reports that Pakistan used Turkish-made drones during the conflict.

Before the order, Çelebi Aviation was operating at several Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mopa (Goa), Ahmedabad, and Chennai, according to its website.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a separate case filed by another subsidiary of the Turkish ground handling firm challenging a similar revocation of security clearance at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.