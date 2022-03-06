A civilian was killed and 25 persons were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday, the police said. The injured persons include a policeman. The attack took place at a busy market near the Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge.

The police have described the incident as an “act of terrorism”. A senior police official alleged that suspected militants lobbed the grenade towards security forces at the Hari Singh High Street, PTI reported.

One grenade attack took place in busy market near Amira kadal bridge. In this terror act, one old man from nowhatta has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critical. In this attack, 24 other persons incl 23 civilians & 1 cop have received splinter injuries & are out of danger — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) March 6, 2022

The civilian who died has been identified as 70-year-old Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi, a resident of Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. One girl who sustained injuries in the explosion is in a critical condition, the police said.

Visuals tweeted by ANI showed security personnel deployed at the site of the grenade attack.

Jammu and Kashmir: Several injured including police personnel in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal market, Srinagar. All the injured have been shifted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/mfhDhlKD2v — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

The injured persons have been taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, a police official told PTI.

Security personnel have cordoned off the site of the attack and police have started investigation to arrest the culprits, the official added.

Political leaders across party lines condemned the attack and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that he condemns the “deplorable attack” in the strongest possible terms. “May the deceased find place in Jannat [heaven] & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery,” he said.

I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. May the deceased find place in Jannat & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery. https://t.co/u2CQXUoXMa — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 6, 2022

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that India and Pakistan were doing nothing “to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed”.

Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones. https://t.co/USJxsk04vv — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 6, 2022

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone described the incident as “yet another utterly insane attack by terrorists”.

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that the attack was a barbaric and cowardly act, according to PTI. “Lobbing a grenade at a busy place is an act of frustration on part of militants,” he said.