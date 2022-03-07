The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get a clear majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday. The predictions are based on initial exit poll results that have been announced so far and the trends are expected to get clearer later in the evening.

The polls have unanimously predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Uttarakhand and Goa are likely to witness close contests between the BJP and Congress, according to the exit polls.

In Manipur, pollsters have predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party, but may fall marginally short of the majority mark.

The Uttar Pradesh election was held in seven phases starting from February 10. The last phase of the election was held on Monday.

The Manipur election was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Assembly elections in Punjab were held on February 20.

Elections in Uttarakhand and Goa were held on February 14.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP-led alliance will win 231 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party and its partners will win 151 of them, NDTV reported, citing exit polls conducted by various regional and national channels.

The Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to win 14 seats, while the Congress may win four constituencies.

The majority mark in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 202 seats.

Another pollster, Republic-P-Marq, predicted that the BJP will win 240 seats in the state, while the Samajwadi Party will win in 140 constituencies.

According to India News, the BJP-led alliance will win 222-260 constituencies, while the one led by the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious in 135-165 seats.

ETG Research has predicted that the former will win 230-245 seats, and the later will win 150-165 seats.

As per Times Now-Veto, the BJP-led alliance will win 225 seats, while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will win 151 constituencies.

Punjab

The AAP is likely to win the Punjab Assembly election, registering a win in 76-90 seats, according to India Today-Axis exit poll.

The pollster has predicted that the party will garner a vote share of about 41% in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress is tipped to win 19-31 seats.

According to Times Now-Veto, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to win 70 seats in Punjab, while the Congress is tipped to win 22 constituencies. The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance is likely to win 19 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress alliance is expected to register a victory in five seats.

Uttarakhand

The BJP is likely to win 37 seats in Uttarakhand, while the Congress is tipped to win 31 constituencies, according to News18 poll of polls – an average of multiple predictions.

The state has 70 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 36.

Goa

The BJP is likely to win 13-19 seats in the Goa Assembly election, while the Congress is tipped to win 14-19 seats, according to Jan ki Baat.

The state has 40 Assembly seats, and the majority mark is 21.

Manipur

The BJP is likely to win 30 seats in the Manipur Assembly election, according to an average of multiple predictions, reported NDTV.

The Congress is likely to secure victory in 14 seats.

If the saffron party wins 30 seats, it would fall just one seat short of the majority mark of 31 seats.