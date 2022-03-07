The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get a clear majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday. The predictions are based on initial exit poll results that have been announced so far and the trends are expected to get clearer later in the evening.

The polls have unanimously predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Uttarakhand and Goa are likely to witness close contests between the BJP and Congress, according to the exit polls.

Pollsters have not yet put out predictions for the Manipur Assembly election.

The Uttar Pradesh election was held in seven phases starting from February 10. The last phase of the election was held on Monday.

The Manipur election was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Assembly elections in Punjab were held on February 20.

Elections in Uttarakhand and Goa were held on February 14.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP will win 232 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party will win 150 seats, NDTV reported, citing exit polls conducted by regional channels.

Another pollster, P-Marq, predicted that the BJP will win 240 seats in the state, while the Samajwadi Party will win in 140 constituencies.

The majority mark in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 202 seats.

Punjab

The AAP is likely to win the Punjab Assembly election, registering a win in 76-90 seats, according to India Today-Axis exit poll.

The pollster has predicted that the party will garner a vote share of about 41% in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress is tipped to win 19-31 seats.

Uttarakhand

The BJP is likely to win 37 seats in Uttarakhand, while the Congress is tipped to win 31 constituencies, according to News18 poll of polls – an average of multiple predictions.

The state has 70 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 36.

Goa

The BJP is likely to win 13-19 seats in the Goa Assembly election, while the Congress is tipped to win 14-19 seats, according to Jan ki Baat.

The state has 40 Assembly seats, and the majority mark is 21.