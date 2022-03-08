The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert as it predicted thunderstorms in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday.

Warnings for severe weather conditions such as thunderstorm and heavy rainfall are provided by the IMD in colour-coded form. The different colours signify the intensity of the weather conditions in that specific area. A yellow alert indicates severely bad weather.

Significant Weather Features dated 08.03.2022:



•Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 08th to 10th March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RuaYDlNO8p — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 8, 2022

Isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds are likely occur over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh between March 8 and March 10, IMD said on Twitter.

North central Maharashtra could witness isolated hailstorms on March 8 and March 9, the IMD added.

•Isolated hailstorm very likely over north Madhya Maharashtra on 08th & 09th March and adjoining Marathawada on 09th March, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 8, 2022

According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could also experience thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days, The Business Standard reported. Mumbai could likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the report added.