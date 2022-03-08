Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, PTI reported. He has been appointed as a vice-president of the Trinamool Congress’ West Bengal unit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress, including Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim were present at an event where Majumdar was inducted into the party, the Hindustan Times reported.

West Bengal | Suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins Trinamool Congress, in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/mWZBOk36No — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

In January, the BJP had suspended Majumdar along with another party leader, Ritesh Tiwari. The suspensions came a day after they were served showcause letters which accused the two leaders of making statements against the BJP, according to the Hindustan Times.

Both Majumdar and Tiwari were state vice-presidents of the saffron party.

In December, both Majumdar and Tiwari had been dropped from the BJP state committee. Several leaders of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, including sitting MLAs and Union ministers, have quit the party since the Assembly elections last year.

In January, all departments and cells of the state unit had been dissolved amid discontent among party members. Grievances within the party started brewing since December when 10 BJP MLAs, quit the party’s WhatsApp groups in protest against their exclusion from the new state committee.