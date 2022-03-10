Assembly election results: Early trends show Congress ahead in Punjab
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Punjab, exit polls have predicted an Aam Aadmi Party sweep.
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted in the initial hours.
The Assembly elections in the five states were held in seven phases starting from February 10 till March 7. While polls were held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, voting in Manipur was held in two phases. Elections in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab were held in a single phase.
In Punjab, voting was held on 117 seats in a multi-party contest between the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which allied with the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress. Exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the AAP with as many as 63 seats. The majority mark in the state is 59.
In Uttarakhand and Goa, the major parties contesting the election include Congress and the BJP, along with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between Congress and BJP in the states.
On the other hand, in Manipur, the key contest is between the BJP, the Congress and the Naga People’s Front. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported across the state during polls.
Live updates
8.22 am: The Congress is ahead in Punjab too, NDTV reports on early leads based on postal votes.
8.18 am: In early leads from Uttarakhand, the Congress is gaining, reports NDTV.
8.15 am: The Congress in Goa has sought a meeting with the governor in the afternoon, reports NDTV.
8 am: Counting of votes begins in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, reports ANI.
7.55 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers ahead of the Assembly election results.
7.48 am: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat says he is confident that the Congress will win in Uttarakhand, reports ANI.
“Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours,” he says. “I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats.”
7.32 am: Visuals from Imphal, Manipur.
7.25 am: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat offers prayers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls results.
7.20 am: Visuals from Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwat Mann shows sweets being prepared and his house in Sangrur being decorated.
Exit polls have predicted that the the Aam Aadmi Party will win the elections.
7.17 am: Goa is set for the vote counting.
7.15 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will begin at 8 am.