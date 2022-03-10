8.22 am: The Congress is ahead in Punjab too, NDTV reports on early leads based on postal votes.

8.18 am: In early leads from Uttarakhand, the Congress is gaining, reports NDTV.

8.15 am: The Congress in Goa has sought a meeting with the governor in the afternoon, reports NDTV.

8 am: Counting of votes begins in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, reports ANI.

7.55 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers ahead of the Assembly election results.

7.48 am: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat says he is confident that the Congress will win in Uttarakhand, reports ANI.

“Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours,” he says. “I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats.”

7.32 am: Visuals from Imphal, Manipur.

7.25 am: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat offers prayers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls results.

7.20 am: Visuals from Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwat Mann shows sweets being prepared and his house in Sangrur being decorated.

Exit polls have predicted that the the Aam Aadmi Party will win the elections.

7.17 am: Goa is set for the vote counting.

7.15 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will begin at 8 am.