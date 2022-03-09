Days after exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which contested the elections in an alliance with the Trinamool Congress, said on Wednesday that it is in touch with former its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as the Congress, reported NDTV.

The results of Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – will be declared on Thursday.

“We will decide on the alliance along with the Trinamool [Congress],” said Sudin Dhavalikar, an MLA of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. “Since we are in an alliance, we will not be able to decide at this stage...Tomorrow at 4 pm we will decide.”

Dhavalikar also expressed confidence that his party would win more than 10 seats in Goa and told NDTV that he had recently met Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor.

“Our alliance [with Trinamool Congress] is 100%...We will decide who to support after the final numbers,” Dhavalikar said.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Dhavalikar reiterated that the party would take a “joint decision” on the matter with Trinamool Congress.

The choice of third political party for support in government formation, will be a joint decision of MGP and TMC. We will honour our pre-poll alliance above all.https://t.co/iH8JTt7qzS — Sudin Dhavalikar (@SudinDhavalikar) March 9, 2022

Before the elections, the Congress had refused to ally with the Trinamool Congress. However, on Tuesday, the party said it was open to post-poll alliances.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party was its “natural ally”, NDTV reported. The ruling BJP fell out with the regional party in 2019 after it dropped two of its ministers from the Goa Cabinet.

On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also said that the BJP was holding talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

On Tuesday, exit polls predicted that Congress and BJP could win 16 seats each in the 40-member Assembly. The Trinamool Congress-led alliance is likely to win three seats, while other parties are likely to bag five constituencies.