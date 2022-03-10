The count of votes for the Goa Assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday. Trends at 11 am showed that the BJP was leading in 18 seats, and the Congress in 11 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

As many as 11,64,215 voters have voted to elect from 301 candidates who are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats. In the polling held on February 14, Goa had recorded a voter turnout of 78.94%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain power in the state, contesting for the first time after its prominent leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died in 2019.

Besides the BJP, the Congress, which has allied with Goa Forward Party, is also a major contender. It had had lost the 2017 2017 Assembly elections even after winning the most number of seats – 17. The BJP had quickly formed alliances and staked claim to form the government before the Congress could.

Other parties contesting the polls are the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party coalition, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena alliance.

Exit polls, however, had predicted a tight race for the BJP and Congress. Both parties were tipped to win 16 seats each in the 40-member Assembly, according to the poll. The Trinamool Congress-led alliance was predicted to win three seats.

After the exit polls were announced, the Congress, which had earlier refused to form alliances with many other parties, had said on Monday that it was it would begin talks with parties that oppose the BJP to form a government in the state.