The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 44 of the 70 seats, as of 11.15 am. Congress is second at 22 seats, following by Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent at 2 constituencies each.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress candidate Harish Rawat is trailing in Lalkuwa Assembly constituency by a margin of 8,616 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

Uttarakhand Result status as of 11.15 am

Counting of votes for the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 began at 8 am on Thursday.

Polling in all 70 constituencies of the hill state was held in a single phase on February 14. The state recorded a voter turnout of 65.37%, marginally lower than 2017’s figure of 65.56%.

The election will decide the fate of a total of 632 candidates. Out of these, 136 are independent candidates, while the rest have been fielded by various political parties.

In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had secured a comfortable victory by winning 57 constituencies. The Congress had won 11 seats, while Independent candidates had won from two constituencies.

This time, exit polls have predicted a tough fight between the two major national parties. Although most of them have predicted that the BJP will be ahead, some of them have tipped the Congress to be the winner.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party lends an additional element of uncertainty to the election. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting an Assembly election in Uttarakhand for the first time as it seeks to expand its footprint at the national level.

The other important parties in the state are the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Progressive Democratic Front.

The key candidates in the election are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Harish Rawat, senior BJP leader and four-time MLA Madan Kaushik, senior Congress leader and six-time MLA Yashpal Arya, and the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal.