The Bharatiya Janata Party was on Thursday leading in 21 seats in Manipur and the Congress in three constituencies, according to trends from the Election Commission. The state has a total of 60 Assembly seats.

Manipur Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate N Biren Singh won the Heingang seat by a huge margin of 17,782 votes. He asserted that his party will form the government with a full majority in the state.

He told The Times of India, “I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been confident about retaining power this time. The exit polls had also predicted a comfortable win for the ruling party. It has contested all the seats alone.

The National People’s Party, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, was ahead in eight seats. The Janata Dal (United) – an ally of the BJP in Bihar – was leading in three seats. The Naga Peoples Front was ahead in four seats. These three parties could play more than just a minor role after the results and be kingmakers if there is a hung House

The Naga People’s Front and National People’s Party, though part of the BJP-led government in Manipur, are contesting the polls separately.

Photo credit: Election Commission of India

As of 11.30 am, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was leading by 16,513 votes against Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh in the Heingang constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh was ahead of BJP candidate Leitanthem Basanta Singh in Thoubal by 1,225 votes.

Former Manipur Congress chief Konthoujam Govindas Singh, who joined the BJP last year, was trailing behind Janata Dal (United) candidate Oinam Nabakishore Singh in Bishenpur by 151 votes.

In Yaiskul constituency, well-known police officer and Janata Dal (United) candidate Th Brinda Devi was at a distant third. National People’s Party candidate Huidrom Vikramjit Singh was leading and BJP minister Thokchom Satyabrata Singh was at the second spot.

Losii Dikho of Naga People’s Front has bagged 87.54% counted so far in Mao constituency of Manipur, the Election Commission website showed.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

In 2017, the BJP secured 21 seats and came to power for the first time after stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People’s Front members, lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member. The Congress, then ruling for three terms in Manipur, had emerged as the single largest party in the state. Though, it was ravaged by a series of desertions.