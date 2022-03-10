The BJP on Thursday won all eight seats of the Lakhimpur Kheri district in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The district hit the headlines in October when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws. Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy after farmer bodies had alleged that a vehicle belonging to him had run over the protestors.

He had been arrested on October 9. He walked out of jail on February 15 after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10.

On Thursday, BJP’s Harvinder Sahani won the Palia constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district by 38,129 votes. Shashank Verma, the candidate from Nighasan seat won by a margin of 41,009 votes.

Arvind Giri of Gola Gokranath constituency won by 29,294 votes. In Sri Nagar, Manju Tyagi defeated the Samajwadi Party candidate by 15,159 votes, while Vinod Shankar of Dhaurahra bagged the seat with a margin of 24,610 votes.

In Lakhimpur, Yogesh Verma won by a rather narrow 3,537 votes, while in Kasta, Saurabh Singh won by 13,817 votes. Lokendra Singh bagged the Mohammdi seat by 4,871 votes.