Here are the top developments of the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Russian forces continued their attack on the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Russian forces were “cynically, ruthlessly and purposefully” attacking apartment buildings in the city. “Every 30 minutes, planes arrived over the city of Mariupol and worked on residential areas, killing civilians – the elderly, women, children,” Boychenko said, according to Al Jazeera.Mariupol city has been under siege for the last 10 days, leaving over four lakh people in the city trapped and scrounging for food and fuel, The Associated Press reported. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said over 1,300 people have died in the city so far. Satellite images showed that a 64-km long Russian military convoy outside the capital city of Kyiv has dispersed, Al Jazeera reported, citing private US company Maxar Technologies. The company said images showed armoured units manoeuvring in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport, according to Reuters. It added that some units moved into nearby forests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleneskyy on Friday refuted Russia’s allegation that Kyiv was developing chemical or biological weapons. “I am the President of an adequate country, an adequate nation, and the father of two children... no chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land,” Zeleneskyy said in a video posted on Instagram. He also warned Russia that if Moscow attempts to use biological weapons against his country, it would invite the “most severe sanctions”. Earlier, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov had claimed that the United States was funding research for creating biological weapons in Ukraine, according to Agence France-Presse. Moscow on Thursday said that it will open daily humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities to the Russian territory, Agence France-Presse. The announcement came despite Kyiv’s insistence that no evacuation routes should lead to Russia. “Humanitarian corridors towards the Russian Federation will now be opened, without any agreements, every day from 10 am,” Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said. He claimed evacuation routes in other directions would proceed “in agreement with the Ukrainian side”. A humanitarian corridor is a temporary demilitarised zone that allows evacuations and transport of aid in a crisis-hit area. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said on Friday that the bloc will increase military aid to Ukraine and may impose more sanctions on Russia, reported Reuters. At a meeting of European Union leaders in Versaille, Borrell said the bloc’s military aid to war-hit Ukraine will be doubled. He proposed setting aside 500 million Euros more. He said all leaders aware that military backing to Ukraine has to be increased. “I am sure the leaders will approve this money,” he said, according to the report.