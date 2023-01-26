The big news: Adani Group mulling legal action against Hindenburg Research, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US said it supports free press when asked about New Delhi blocking BBC documentary, and India’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine launched.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Adani Group mulling legal action against Hindenburg Research over stock manipulation allegations: Hindenburg Research said that it fully stands by its report and added that any legal action against it would by meritless.
- ‘We support free press,’ says US on India blocking BBC documentary: The Centre had directed YouTube and Twitter to remove links to the documentary, which revisits Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- Mansukh Mandaviya launches India’s first intranasal coronavirus vaccine: iNCOVACC, developed by Bharat Biotech, will be made available to the government for Rs 325 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 800 per dose.
- AAP moves Supreme Court demanding Delhi mayoral election be conducted in time-bound manner: The polls to elect the mayor have been stalled twice.
- Mulayam Yadav, Zakir Hussain among six to get Padma Vibhushan: SM Krishna, Dilip Mahalanabis, Balkrishna Doshi and Srinivas Varadhan are the other persons who have been conferred the Padma Vibhushan.
- SC asks CBI why it wants Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in custody after seven years of bail: The court was hearing a batch of pleas related to three FIRs against the couple on allegations that they embezzled funds raised for Gujarat riot victims.
- Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao skips Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan: This was the second year in a row when that governor, who has been in a tussle with the state government, did not receive a guard of honour.
- Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be restored, says Meta: The former US president had been banned from the platforms after his social media posts were found to have incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol.
- Centre extends deadline to submit feedback on PIB fact-check amendment to February 20: The draft proposal was introduced on January 17 by the ministry as an amendment to the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
- Palestine says nine killed in military operation by Israeli forces in West Bank: Israel military said it conducted the raid on intelligence input that a militant group was planning to carry out attacks against its citizens.