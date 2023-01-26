A look at the top headlines of the day:

Adani Group mulling legal action against Hindenburg Research over stock manipulation allegations: Hindenburg Research said that it fully stands by its report and added that any legal action against it would by meritless. ‘We support free press,’ says US on India blocking BBC documentary: The Centre had directed YouTube and Twitter to remove links to the documentary, which revisits Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Mansukh Mandaviya launches India’s first intranasal coronavirus vaccine: iNCOVACC, developed by Bharat Biotech, will be made available to the government for Rs 325 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 800 per dose. AAP moves Supreme Court demanding Delhi mayoral election be conducted in time-bound manner: The polls to elect the mayor have been stalled twice. Mulayam Yadav, Zakir Hussain among six to get Padma Vibhushan: SM Krishna, Dilip Mahalanabis, Balkrishna Doshi and Srinivas Varadhan are the other persons who have been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. SC asks CBI why it wants Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in custody after seven years of bail: The court was hearing a batch of pleas related to three FIRs against the couple on allegations that they embezzled funds raised for Gujarat riot victims. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao skips Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan: This was the second year in a row when that governor, who has been in a tussle with the state government, did not receive a guard of honour. Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be restored, says Meta: The former US president had been banned from the platforms after his social media posts were found to have incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol. Centre extends deadline to submit feedback on PIB fact-check amendment to February 20: The draft proposal was introduced on January 17 by the ministry as an amendment to the Information Technology Rules, 2021. Palestine says nine killed in military operation by Israeli forces in West Bank: Israel military said it conducted the raid on intelligence input that a militant group was planning to carry out attacks against its citizens.