All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that he accepted the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results, PTI reported. He called the results a “victory of 80-20 situation”.

Owaisi was referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s remark of the state elections being an “80 versus 20 battle”. Several Opposition parties alleged that Adityanath had made the remark to create a religious divide. The figures of 80% and 20% are roughly those of the Hindu and Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi said that the 80-20 situation will prevail in the state for years, ANI reported.

“The BJP won in Lakhimpur Kheri as well, that’s why I’m saying it’s an 80-20 win; this 80-20 situation will stay for years,” he said.

The Lakhimpur Kheri district hit the headlines in October when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws. Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy after farmer bodies had alleged that a vehicle belonging to him had run over the protestors.

He had been arrested on October 9. He walked out of jail on February 15 after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10.

Owaisi also mentioned that “all political parties were trying to raise electronic voting machine issues” after defeat, ANI reported. “It is not the EVM’s fault, but the chip in people’s minds,” he said.

The matter of EVMs was raised by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 8. He had accused the district magistrate of Varanasi of transporting electronic voting machines without informing the candidates. Yadav said this amounted to “theft” of votes and urged the Election Commission to look into the matter.

AIMIM contested 100 Assembly seats, but drew a blank, according to the Election Commission data. AIMIM was part of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha alliance. The other parties in the grouping include Jan Adhikari Party, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party and Janata Kranti Party.