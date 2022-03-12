A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Pakistan demands joint investigation into India’s ‘accidental firing’ of missile: Islamabad sought an explanation from New Delhi on whether the missile was handled by its ‘armed forces or some rogue elements’.
  2. Employees’ provident fund interest rate proposed to be cut to four-decade low of 8.1%: The decision by the Central Board of Trustees has to be ratified by the finance ministry before it is added to the balance of subscribers account.
  3. CRPF soldier shot dead by militants in Kashmir, say police: Earlier in the day, the police said a JeM commander was among four militants killed in separate encounters,  
  4. Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to review poll debacle in five states: The party managed to win only 55 of the 690 seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
  5. Suspended BJD MLA’s car allegedly runs over crowd in Odisha, 22 injured: Prashant Jagdev was also critically wounded after he was assaulted by a mob.
  6. Anand Subramanian is the mysterious ascetic who influenced former NSE chief’s decisions, claims CBI: He is the former chief operating officer of India’s National Stock Exchange.
  7. J&K administration sees journalists as ‘sympathisers of militants’ cause’, says Press Council report: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has opted for selective engagement with preferred journalists, it said.
  8. Ukraine says Russian forces shelled mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol city: Meanwhile, Kyiv is bracing for a fresh assault as Russian forces regrouped near the capital.
  9. Mayawati says BSP spokespersons to boycott TV debates due to media’s ‘casteist’ behaviour: She made the announcement two days after the Bahujan Samaj Party recorded its worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh elections.
  10. Lancet study on India’s excess deaths due to Covid-19 is misinformed, claims Centre: Data for the article has not been peer-reviewed, the health ministry said.