India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a “mutually acceptable resolution” for resolving the conflicts between them along the Line of Actual Control.

On Friday, military commanders of the two countries held the 15th round of meeting on the matter on the Indian side of the at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

“The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim,” New Delhi and Beijing said in a joint statement on Saturday.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four.

After several rounds of talks, India and China had disengaged from Pangong Tso Lake in February and Gogra in August in eastern Ladakh.

An unidentified official told The Indian Express that the two countries were unable to make a breakthrough but the talks were positive. However, conflicts remain in other sites like Hot Springs in the eastern Ladakh region.

In the statement released on Saturday, the two countries said they have exchanged views to resolve the conflict.

“They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC [Line of Actual Control] in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations,” the statement said.

