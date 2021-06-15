Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the Union government has yet not given any clarity on the Galwan Valley clash and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year said no transgression had occurred along the Line of Actual Control.

On June 15 last year, Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, which was the deadliest in 45 years. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the hand-to-hand combat. While Beijing had acknowledged casualties early, it did not disclose details till February, when it said four of its soldiers had died.

The clash sparked off a tensed standoff between the two countries, with both sides bolstering forces along their sides of the border for months. The disengagement process along Pangong Tso in Ladakh began on February 10. Following this, reports had emerged that China has refused to withdraw its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra Post, the remaining two of the four original friction points between New Delhi and Beijing in eastern Ladakh.

Marking the first anniversary of the clash, Gandhi issued a statement remembering the soldiers who died in the confrontation.

The Congress chief also raised questions on the information provided by the government on the incident, saying that the party has waited one year for the government to come clean on what happened and assure citizens that the soldiers did not die in vain.

“We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the prime minister’s statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020,” Gandhi said. “The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s disadvantage so far.”

Gandhi then urged the government to ensure that its performance was “worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders”.

As we approach the 1st anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer, in the confrontation with PLA troops of China, Congress joins a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the soliders who died in the clash and criticised the government for failing to answer questions about the incident. “There are many questions that remain unanswered of that incident & many explanations this government owes to our people,” Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

Along the post, Gandhi posted a video praising the armed forces. He said Modi’s role was to protect the territory of the country but alleged that the prime minister has ceded land to the Chinese.