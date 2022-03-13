Here are the top developments of the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday authorised $200 million (over Rs 1,535 crore) for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. In a tweet, the White House said it has provided more than $1.2 billion (over Rs 9,211 crore) to Ukraine this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia adopted a “fundamentally different approach” during talks between the two countries to end the conflict, reported AFP. He said that this approach was different to earlier talks during which Moscow only “issued ultimatums”. Zelenskyy added that he was “happy to have a signal from Russia” after President Vladimir Putin said he saw “some positive shifts” in their dialogue. Russian troops have shot dead seven civilians – a child and six women – in the Peremoga village in the Kyiv region when they were evacuating, claimed the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The incident took place on Friday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the the Russian invasion began on February 24, reported AFP. This is first time he has given a count for deaths among the Ukrainian forces. Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency that technicians have started repairing damaged power lines to restore external electricity supplies to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which is now controlled by Russia, the United Nations agency said in a statement. The power lined were entirely cut earlier in the week. North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said Russia may use chemical weapons, reported The Guardian. Stoltenberg said such a move would be a war crime. Online auction site eBay has said that it is blocking all transactions involving Russian addresses, reported BBC. “We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region,” a spokesperson for the company told the BBC. Air raid alerts have been issued in almost every part of Ukraine, reported The Kyiv Independent. These include cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzha. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that Kyiv is already “under siege” and the Army and volunteers were preparing to defend the Capital, reported NDTV. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said that Russians were trying to conduct a “sham referendum” in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. “Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged,” he tweeted. “Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is and will always be Ukraine.”