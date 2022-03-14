The second half of the Parliamentary Budget Session will resume on Monday and end on April 8. The first half was held between February 1 and February 11.

The second half of the Budget Session will have 19 sittings, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Upper House will have four days for Private Member’s Business, reported IANS. The Question Hour will be held for one hour as usual. During the last session, the Question Hour was reduced to half an hour because of the reduced timing of the sitting.

The sitting will also be held between 11 am and 6 pm instead of 10 am till 3 pm as it was done in the first half.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Monday is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the evacuation of the Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The Congress will raise the matter of unemployment, inflation and the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, the party said on Sunday, reported PTI.

“We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session,” Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget for 2022-’23 with the ambition of fostering strong economic growth through public investment.

The government’s total expenditure for financial year 2022-’23 was estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore and the total revenues pegged at Rs 22.84 lakh crore. The total borrowings for the next year was estimated at Rs 11,58,719 crore, the finance minister had said.

The amount is about Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year’s Budget estimate for borrowings of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

The Budget had focused on digital currency, large infrastructure projects and small businesses, among other things.

Leaders of the Opposition parties had criticised the Union Budget, saying the Narendra Modi government had done little for the poor and middle-class citizens, who had been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They had said that the problems raised by farmers were not considered. Many politicians had also highlighted the concerns over unemployment.