Former United States President Barack Obama on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

The former president also advised the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 despite a decline in the infection rate in the country.

The coronavirus infection rate in the US has fallen sharply to about 35,000 cases on average over the past week, down from around 8 lakh on average in mid-January, reported the Associated Press.

Replying to Obama’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the former president quick recovery and also good health to his family.

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

Obama is the second US president to test positive after Donald Trump, who was infected with the coronavirus disease in October 2020.

The US has so far recorded 7,95,17,492 coronavirus cases and 9,67,552 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in December 2019, data on the Johns Hopkins University showed.