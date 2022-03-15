Girish Chodankar, the chief of the Goa unit of Congress, resigned from his post on Tuesday accepting responsibility for the party’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections, The Hindu reported.

In the results announced on March 10, the Congress declined to 11 seats from 17 in 2017, while its vote share dropped to 23.46% from 28.40% in 2017.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly, just one short of the majority mark of 21. The party has claimed to have support from three Independent MLAs and two members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Chodankar’s resignation came two days after the Congress leadership held a meeting to review its poor performance in the five states of Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, one of Congress’s leaders in Goa confirmed to PTI that Chodankar has officially submitted his resignation to the party.

Unidentified sources within the Congress told PTI that Sankalp Amonkar and Aleixo Sequeira who won in the recent Assembly polls were the frontrunners to replace Chodankar. The party is also said to be considering Digambar Kamat and Elvin Gomes for the post.