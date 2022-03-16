Three militants were killed in an encounter in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that three of them were associated with militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and were allegedly involved in the killing of panchayat head Sameer Bhat, according to ANI.

On March 9, Bhat was shot inside his house in the Khonmoh area near Srinagar. He had succumbed to the gunshot injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Bhat was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

During Wednesday’s gunfight, the police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the militants. “Search is going on,” the police added.

On March 12, four militants, including a commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, were killed in separate operations carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The commander was identified as Kamaal Bhai and was killed in an operation in Pulwama.

He was a native of Pakistan and was active in the Pulwama-Shopian area since 2008, according to the police.