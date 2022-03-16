The conviction rate in rape cases increased from 27.2% in 2018 to 39.3% in 2020, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra cited the data in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar.

According to the home ministry’s figures, the conviction rate for rape cases in 2018 was 27.2%. A year later it grew by 0.2% to stand at 27.4%. However, in 2020, it marked a 12% growth.

Nagaland had the highest conviction rate of 85.7% in 2020, followed by Mizoram (76.9%) and Uttar Pradesh (70.9%). But Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim had a conviction rate of 0%.

Meanwhile, the total number of rape cases declined from 33,356 in 2018 to 28,046 in 2020.

The sharpest decline in cases was observed in Kerala (67.24%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (56.94%).

The ministry noted that the Centre in 2019 launched a scheme to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts to prosecute rape cases. Of these, 389 courts were exclusively formed to deal with cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, Act.

As many as 27 states and Union Territories had started 700 fast-track courts, including 383 POCSO courts till December 31, 2021, the Union government told the Rajya Sabha.