Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday made his first public appearance in two years at the Dharamshala city in Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

The Tibetan leader addressed a gathering at the temple and gave short teaching from the Jataka Tales. This was followed by a ceremony at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang.

The gathering was attended by thousands of Tibetans and members of the Central Tibetan Administration, a nonprofit political organisation based in Dharamshala.

“This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years,” said Tenzing Jigme, a member of the administration. “One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life.”

The 86-year-old leader said that he had skipped his medical check-up visit to Delhi as he was in good health.

The Dalai Lama did not make any public appearances since the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Since then, he has stepped out only once for the first vaccine dose, the Hindustan Times reported. He was administered the second dose at home.