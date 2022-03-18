The big news: Ghulam Nabi Azad discusses upcoming polls with Sonia Gandhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Cabinet ministers, and Omar Abdullah said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie is far from truth.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Discussed how Congress can prepare for upcoming polls, says G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting party President Sonia Gandhi: Azad is part of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who have been seeking an organisational overhaul in the party since 2020.
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces names of his 10 Cabinet ministers: Eight ministers on the list are first-time MLAs.
- ‘The Kashmir Files ’ movie is far from truth, says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah: Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus was a ‘stain on Kashmiriyat’ and the movie ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs made at the time, he said.
- Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Sunday, says Karnataka Chief Minister: The student, Naveen Gyanagoudar, was killed on March 1 after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv city.
- ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y category security: An official from the Union home ministry said that an assessment by the Intelligence Bureau found there was a threat to the filmmaker’s life.
- India’s misfired missile into Pakistan crossed paths of several passenger flights, says a Bloomberg report: An IndiGo flight from Srinagar to Mumbai was reportedly among those that crossed the missile’s path within an hour after it was misfired.
- Karnataka High Court’s verdict on hijab ban is a violation of religious freedom, says US panel: On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had adjudicated that the hijab is not essential to Islam.
- United Kingdom bans Russian news channel RT for biased coverage of Ukraine crisis: RT, formerly known as Russia Today, has also been barred by the European Union as part of sanctions against Moscow.
- Kuki People’s Alliance pledges support to Bharatiya Janata Party to form government in Manipur: The party, which was formally recognised in January, won both the seats it contested in the state.
- Andaman MP urges lieutenant Governor to put disaster management teams on high alert due to Cyclone Asani: The storm is expected to move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the coasts of Bangladesh and North Myanmar on March 22.