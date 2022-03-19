All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that his party is willing to ally with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Jaleel said that he conveyed the idea to Nationalist Congress Party leader Rajesh Tope on Friday, PTI reported.

However, he clarified that Tope has not responded to his offer.

“It is always alleged that the BJP wins because of us [AIMIM – due to splitting of Muslim votes],” he said. “To prove this allegation wrong I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance.”

Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of AIMIM, said that he was waiting to see if the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party would join hands with them.

The two parties, Jaleel alleged, had said that the AIMIM is the “B team of BJP”.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

“We are giving them [Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party] a chance [to ally] as they call us the ‘B’ team [of BJP],” Jaleel said, according to PTI.

Jaleel also claimed that the AIMIM had offered to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

“But they wanted votes of Muslims and not Asaduddin Owaisi [AIMIM chief],” he said. “In Maharashtra, these parties [Congress and Nationalist Congress Party] want votes of Muslims but not the AIMIM. You blame us for BJP’s victory. I propose that then let us contest the elections together.”



‘AIMIM has secret alliance with BJP’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut refuted all claims of alliance with the AIMIM, NDTV reported.

“The AIMIM has a secret alliance with the BJP which was proved in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal elections,” he alleged. “The AIMIM is a ‘B’ team of the BJP and will remain so. The MVA is a three-party alliance and there is no room for a fourth partner.”

‘AIMIM must prove it is a like-minded party’

Nationalist Congress Party chief of Maharashtra Jayant Patil, on Saturday, blamed AIMIM for the defeat of several Samajwadi party candidates in Uttar Pradesh, as it resulted in the win for the BJP, PTI reported. “The AIMIM should prove it can be considered a like-minded party and should give up its provocative language,” Patil said.

When asked if 25 leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government were going to switch sides when poll dates draw close, as alleged by Union minister Raosaheb Danve, Patil refuted the claims.

“If anyone breaks away, he will not be seen in the legislature again as people will teach them a lesson. The BJP says 25 MLAs were planning to boycott the Assembly’s budget session, but it is not easy to resign (from the House) and win again,” Patil said, PTI reported.