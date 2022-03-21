A plane carrying 132 people has crashed in southern China on Monday, causing a mountain fire, state media reported, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Boeing 737 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed in the rural locality near Wuzhou city of the Guangxi region. The number of casualties and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

The flight had taken off from Kunming city at around 1 pm local time for its destination in Guangzhou.

“The exact location of the accident was Langnan township in Teng county,” a local official told the Agence France-Presse.

There were 123 passengers, and nine crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement. Chinese media reports corrected earlier reports of there being 133 people on board.

The plane rapidly lost speed while at an altitude of 3,225 feet, and stopped transmitting data southwest of Wuzhou city at around 2.22 pm local time, reported the Bangkok Post.

We are following reports that China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 has crashed.



Last ADS-B data from the aircraft was received at 06:22 UTC and was indicating a vertical speed of -31.000 feet per minute.

Locals alerted the police about the crash at around 2.30 pm local time, reported the Associated Press. Rescue officials have reached the site of the crash.

Video footage taken by local villagers shows the aftermath of a plane crash in south China on Monday. The Boeing 737 crashed with 132 people on board.



CGTN has the latest updates: https://t.co/KenJaQ0l9O pic.twitter.com/JMHh7viEeA — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed shock over the incident. “We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident”, said the President to state media. He also called for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, reported the Agence France-Presse.