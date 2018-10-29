A Lion Air passenger flight from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang crashed into the sea minutes after taking off on Monday, reported Reuters. The flight was carrying around 188 people, reported BBC.

“It has been confirmed that it has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said by text message. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board.

The flight lost contact 13 minutes after take-off, Latif said, adding that a tug boat leaving Jakarta’s port had seen the aircraft falling. “We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesperson Danang Mandala Prihantoro. “Its position cannot be ascertained yet,” CNBC quoted Prihantoro as saying.

The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the Jakarta airport at 6.20 am (4.50 am Indian time) and lost contact at 6.33 am (5.03 am Indian time), according to The Strait Times. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was scheduled to arrive at Pangkal Pinang at 7.20 am.

“It’s true that Lion Air JT 610 has lost contact,” said AirNav Indonesia spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas. “We have forwarded the information to search and rescue teams.”

Officials from the Indonesian energy firm Pertamina said debris, including plane seats, were found near its offshore facility in the Java Sea, Reuters reported.

The head of Indonesia’s disaster agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, tweeted images which he said showed debris and personal belongings recovered from the site of the crash, reported BBC.

Chief Executive Officer of Lion Air Group Edward Sirait said they were to “collect all the information and data” and cannot give a comment at this moment. Boeing said it was “closely monitoring the situation”.

In December 2014, an AirAsia flight carrying 162 people crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from Surabaya to Singapore.

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/Gb6P4zjCQF — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018