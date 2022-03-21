Plane carrying 133 people crashes in southern China
The China Eastern Airlines plane crashed in Guangxi region. The number of casualties is not clear yet.
A plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southern China on Monday, causing a mountain fire, state media reported, according to Agence France-Presse.
The Boeing 737 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed in the rural countryside, near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region. The number of casualties and the cause of the crash is still unknown.
Rescue personnel have been dispatched to the crash site. The flight, MU5735 took off from Kunming city at around 1 pm, and had not arrived at its destination in Gaungzhou, added the report.
More details are awaited.