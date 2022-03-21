A plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southern China on Monday, causing a mountain fire, state media reported, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Boeing 737 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed in the rural countryside, near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region. The number of casualties and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

🔴 Boeing 737 passenger jet carrying 133 people crashes into mountains in rural China



+ Plume of smoke is seen billowing from the wreckage



+ Plume of smoke is seen billowing from the wreckage

Rescue personnel have been dispatched to the crash site. The flight, MU5735 took off from Kunming city at around 1 pm, and had not arrived at its destination in Gaungzhou, added the report.

More details are awaited.