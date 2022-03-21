All organisations which have more than 10 employees must set up internal committees to review complaints of sexual harassment, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister said it is mandatory to set up such panels under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to “provide a safe and secure environment to women workers, irrespective of their work level”.

Responding to a question on the matter, Yadav said that state governments are also required to set up local committees in each district to receive complaints from those working at organisations with less than 10 employees.

The labour ministry does not maintain data on sexual harassment complaints lodged by women employees, Yadav said. He added that several measures have been put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic to address sexual harassment cases in the workplace.

“Institutions such as Ekal Kendra, Universalisation of Women Helpline, Ujjwala Homes, Swadhar Grih, Child Care Institutions, Child Line (1098), Emergency Response Support System (112) have been made operational to provide assistance to women during the lockdown,” said Yadav.