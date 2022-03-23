Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday that the state government will issue a notice to Indian Administrative Service officer Niyaz Khan for his tweets on the film, The Kashmir Files, PTI reported.

In a tweet on March 18, Khan had written that the producers of The Kashmir Files should also make a movie on killing of Muslims. In two other tweets, Khan had said that he was considering writing a book on the “massacre of Muslims”, and had proposed that the earnings from The Kashmir Files should be used to build homes for Kashmiri Pandits.

In a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh home minister said that Khan’s tweets had “crossed the line”. He said the state government will seek Khan’s response on the matter.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Sarang has called for Khan’s removal, The Indian Express reported. He also accused Khan of promoting sectarianism.

IAS अधिकारी नियाज़ खान अधिकारियों के लिए तय लक्ष्मणरेखा को लांघ रहे हैं।



Khan, who is deputy secretary with the Madhya Pradesh public works department, said in a tweet on Friday that the film shows the pain of Brahmins. “They [Kashmiri Pandits] should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour,” he wrote.

He then added: “The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country.”

In another tweet, Khan expressed his desire to write a book on the “massacre of Muslims”, so a film could be made on that as well.

“Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like The Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer,” he wrote. “So that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.”

On March 20, Khan tweeted that the producer of The Kashmir Files should transfer all earnings from the movie to build homes for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“Income of Kashmir Files reached [Rs] 150 crore,” he wrote. “People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.”

In response, Vivek Agnihotri, the film’s director, asked Khan to meet him in Bhopal on March 25.

“We can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer,” Agnihotri tweeted.

‘The Kashmir Files’

The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

While several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have endorsed the movie, the Opposition has accused filmmaker Agnihotri of promoting “half truths”. They have said that the Congress was not in power at the Centre when the displacement happened and claimed that the governor of the state who facilitated the flight of the community had been approved by the BJP.

Since the release of The Kashmir Files, many social media users have posted videos where members of the audience could be seen shouting anti-Muslim slogans in movie theatres.

Meanwhile, BJP-ruled governments in eight states – Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – have exempted the film from entertainment tax.