Movie trailers ‘The Kashmir Files’ trailer: Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller will be out on March 11 The cast includes Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Mrunal Kulkarni. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Darshan Kumaar in The Kashmir Files (2022) | Zee Studios/Abhishek Agarwal Arts Play The Kashmir Files (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Kashmir Files trailer Vivek Agnihotri Darshan Kumaar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio