A group of people allegedly forced a Dalit man to rub his nose on a platform inside a temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Gokulpur village near the town of Behror.

The man, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, had allegedly made derogatory comments about Hindu gods in the context of a social media post on the Hindi film The Kashmir Files.

Meghwal, in a post on Facebook, is said to have asked whether atrocities took place only against Pandits and not against Dalits. He said that atrocities were committed against the poor every day, but nothing was done for their safety.

In response, some people wrote “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Shri Krishna” in the comments. Meghwal then allegedly made derogatory remarks about the deities, which angered some people, according to PTI.

The man later apologised for the remarks against the deities in a separate social media post, but some people allegedly forced him to apologise in a temple. “Some of the people present there forced him to rub in nose in the temple and he followed it,” Anand Kumar, Behror Circle Officer, told the agency.

The police have filed a first information report under provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, intentional insult and voluntarily causing hurt, as also provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, The Times of India reported.

The police have arrested seven persons named Ajay Kumar Sharma, Sanjit Kumar, Hemant Sharma, Parvindra Kumar, Ramotar, Nitin Jangid and Daya Ram. Behror Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Rao said that the police are looking for other suspects as well.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called for President’s Rule in Rajasthan, citing an “unprecedented rise in atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis in the Congress government”.

She cited the alleged rape of a Dalit woman in the Didwana town of Nagaur district and the alleged murders of Dalit men in Alwar and Jodhpur. “This makes it clear that the Congress government in Rajasthan has completely failed in ensuring security, particularly for Dalits and Adivasis,” she wrote.