The Indraprastha Gas Limited on Thursday increased the price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, in Delhi and the National Capital Region, ANI reported.

CNG got expensive by Re 1 in Delhi and now costs Rs 59.01 in Delhi, ANI reported.

CNG is priced at Rs 61.58 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it is priced at Rs 67.37 per kg.

Besides CNG, the Indraprastha Gas Limited also hiked the price of piped natural gas, or PNG, by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter. Both PNG and CNG rates are in effect from Thursday.

PNG will now cost Rs 36.61 per standard cubic meter in Delhi and Rs 34.81 per standard cubic meter in Gurugram, NDTV reported. It will be sold at Rs 35.42 per standard cubic meter in Rewari and Karnal.

In Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, PNG will be sold at Rs 39.37 per standard cubic meter. In Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur, it will cost Rs 38.50 per standard cubic meter.

With this development, nearly 72 lakh domestic households will be adversely affected, .

No change in petrol, diesel prices

This came a day after petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The fuel prices were first raised on Tuesday in the first hike in 137 days.

On Thursday, however, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the government in Lok Sabha on Thursday over the fuel price hike, PTI reported.

“The prices of liquified natural gas in the international market has gone up by more than 37% if compared from April 2021 to February 2022,” Puri said, PTI reported. “This is because of an unsettled condition and military action in one part of the world following the Covid-19 crisis.”

Puri said that despite global price surges, “our increase at the bunk has been only 5%”, PTI reported.

The minister added that the government was making efforts to make fuel “affordable to consumers”.

Public sector oil marketing companies make changes in fuel rates based on international crude oil prices, exchange rate, tax structure, inland freight and other elements that affect the cost.