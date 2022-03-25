China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi, reported ANI. This is the highest-level visit by a Chinese leader since the border clashes along the Line of Actual Control two years ago strained ties between both the countries.

Jaishankar and Wang will engage in delegation-level talks between India and China in Delhi.

The Chinese foreign minister met Doval at his office in South Block before meeting Jaishankar.

Wang’s visit is aimed at restarting physical engagement between India and China, as also inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting of BRICS countries to be hosted by China later this year, according to ANI. The BRICS grouping of countries comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

#WATCH | Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for delegation-level talks in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Xv3MoFhFWE — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Earlier, there had been no official confirmation of Wang’s visit by either India or China even when the minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday night. He landed hours after India’s foreign ministry rebuked him for his comments about Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan.

At the event, Wang had said that “China shares the same hope” as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir. India had said that the Chinese foreign minister’s comments were “uncalled for”.

In December 2019, Wang last visited India for the Special Representative-level border talks with Doval, The Indian Express reported.

Then, relations between the two nuclear armed countries turned sour as incursions by People’s Liberation Army soldiers in Ladakh in June 2020 led to clashes in the Galwan Valley, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four.

The military leaders of both the countries have held several round of talks with little success. The disengagement process at friction points along the Line of Actual Control is yet to be completed.