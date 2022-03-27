Five people, including a Congress MLA’s son, were booked on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, PTI reported, citing police.

Police identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from the Rajgarh Assembly constituency in Alwar district.

Station House Officer Nathu Lal said that the police have lodged a case based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family members.

“A case has been registered against three named accused, including Rajgarh MLA’s son Deepak Meena,” Lal said, according to PTI. “Two others have also been booked for gang rape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Lal said one of the accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting Rs 15 lakh and jewellery from the girl. Sharma had threatened the girl saying he would upload the video of her rape on social media.

Police said that the incident took place in February when one of the accused persons had taken the girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road.

The girl’s family had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter, according to PTI.

An investigation into the complaint had revealed Sharma’s role in the case, following which the girl told her mother about the alleged rape.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena denied the allegations against his son, News18 reported. He said that there was a conspiracy against him and his family.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party will take action once the investigation into the alleged crime is completed.