The Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA in Karnataka, MP Renukacharya, on Monday said that the state government should put a ban on madrasas, claiming that they foster “anti-national activities”, PTI reported.

Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that madrasas could have an adverse impact on children. He said students should be sent to government-run schools instead, where the curriculum promotes all-round development of a child.

“At madrasas, they don’t teach about our visionaries, the leaders who have made sacrifices for the country,” Renukacharya was quoted as saying by PTI. “They only teach about Islamic [studies] there.”

The BJP leader said he would welcome madrasas if they teach students about visionaries of the country.

He also claimed that the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government used to provide funds to madrasas in the state, but not to Hindu religious institutions and mutts, PTI reported.

Renukacharya was speaking to reporters days after he was accused by the Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly of obtaining a fake scheduled caste certificate for his daughter, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the Opposition party had alleged that Renukacharya was “reaping government benefits” through the certificate, the news agency reported.