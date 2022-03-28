The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday sought an extension of 90 days to file a chargesheet in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, allegedly involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others, PTI reported.

The agency filed an application before a Mumbai sessions court presided over by Judge VV Patil. The agency told the court that its investigation in the case was still ongoing.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, the Narcotics Control Bureau is required to file a chargesheet in a case within 180 days of the FIR. However, the agency can seek an extension of up to 90 days.

Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, model Munmum Dhamecha and five others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, and observed that there was no evidence of a conspiracy among them.

Notably, the order said that Khan had not carried any drugs during the raid, despite the Narcotics Control Bureau claiming in October that he had been found in “conscious possession” of contraband substances.

On March 2, several media reports had said that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team had not found any evidence that Khan was part of an international drug trafficking syndicate.

However, Narcotics Control Bureau’s Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh refuted the reports saying Khan was not cleared of any charges in the case.

“Media reports suggesting that the NCB had given Aryan Khan a clean chit are speculative and the investigation against him is still ongoing,” the NCB’s Deputy Director General (operations) Singh had told Scroll.in.