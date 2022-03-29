The Cachar Police in Assam have arrested a youth for stating on Facebook that he wants to join United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), a banned separatist organisation, reported The Assam Tribune on Monday.

The accused person, identified as Bappa Kumar, had shared a news report, which said that many youths were joining the militant outfit. Kumar said he was also ready to enlist and sought the outlawed outfit’s address.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur on Monday confirmed that Kumar, a resident of Silchar city, has been arrested.

“The post on social media by the person, who is a Class 12 pass out, was traced by the Cyber Crime portal and we generated a report and registered a case,” Kaur said. “During interrogation, he confessed his interest in joining the militant outfit.”

Kaur said that the case falls under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The officer added that Kumar has been sent to judicial custody and the police will try to his extend his remand.

Earlier on March 23, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had expressed concern about Assam youths joining the militant outfit.

“We need to remain vigilant as to why so many youths are joining the outfit,” he had said in the Lok Sabha while asking central agencies to visit Assam and look into the matter.

As many as 216 people have been recruited by the outfit in six months, Axomiya Pratidin, an Assam-based newspaper, reported on March 17.