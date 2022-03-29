Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to India, scheduled for first week of April, has been postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in India said on Tuesday, ANI reported.

The spokesperson, Muhamed Heib, said that Bennett’s visit will be rescheduled, but did not specify any dates. Bennett tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. His office said that he was feeling well and would continue to work from home.

Bennett was slated to be in India from April 3 to April 5, , in what was to be his first visit to the country as a prime minister.

During the visit, the two countries were to commemorate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India’s Independence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bennett and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had their first in-person interaction on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in October. During the interaction, Modi had invited Bennett for an official visit to India.