The big news: Journalist Rana Ayyub stopped from leaving India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Over 30,000 government employees boycotted work on second day of Bharat Bandh, and Russia said it will reduce armed forces around Kyiv.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Journalist Rana Ayyub stopped from boarding flight based on ED’s lookout circular, states report: In February, media reports had claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had attached Ayyub’s bank deposits in connection with a money laundering case.
- Over 30,000 government employees boycott work on second day of nationwide strike: The two-day countrywide strike, which began on Monday, has been called by a joint forum of ten trade unions.
- Russia says it will scale down military presence in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv cities: The announcement was made after negotiators of the two countries met in Turkey for peace talks. Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant “to increase trust” in the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
- Karnataka BJP MLA criticises ban on Muslim traders at fairs, says Constitution gives equality to all: The MLA, Anil Benake, said that it was wrong to tell people where they could purchase things from. In recent weeks, several temples in Karnataka have banned Muslim traders from opening stalls at annual fairs.
- Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in Delhi with seventh hike in 8 days: Since the revision in fuel prices began on March 22, petrol and diesel rates have jumped by Rs 4.80 per litre.
- Uttar Pradesh government tells SC it had ‘vehemently opposedAshish Mishra’s bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The state government made the statement in response to a petition filed by families of those who died in the violence. They have challenged the Allahabad High Court order to grant bail to Mishra. The High Court had granted bail to Mishra on February 10 and he walked out of jail on February 15. The state government told the Supreme Court that the time limit to file an appeal against the order is not over yet.
- Centre says that 3,399 cases of communal riots registered in India from 2016 to 2020: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that no separate data on mob lynchings was maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau.
- Mamata Banerjee calls for meeting of Opposition parties to fight BJP’s ‘attack on federal structure’: In a letter to Opposition leaders, the West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP of misusing central agencies and influencing a section of the judiciary. In the past too, many Opposition leaders have alleged that the central government has been using these agencies to target opponents.
- Bail granted to alleged creators of apps that put Muslim women ‘up for sale’: The accused men were first time offenders and their continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing, a court in Delhi said.
- Assam and Meghalaya sign agreement to end border disputes in six of 12 locations: Of the 36.79 square km area that was under dispute, Assam will control 18.51 square km and Meghalaya 18.28 square km. Territorial disputes between the two states began when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972, under the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971.