The Union government has decided to reduce the number of areas which fall under the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

However, he did not specify which regions would no longer be classified as disturbed areas under AFSPA.

The Act gives Army personnel in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”. In the North East, the law is currently in force in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Shah said that the decision to reduce the number of areas under the AFSPA was taken as a result of “the improved security situation and fast-tracked development” in the region.

He added that this was due to “consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency” and efforts to bring about lasting peace in the region.

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

“Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji’s unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development,” the Union home minister said. “I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion.”