The United States on Thursday denied allegations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Washington’s involvement in the conspiracy to oust him from power in his country.

“We are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” said Ned Price, White House press secretary. “But when it comes to those allegations, there is no truth to them.”

Khan on March 31 alleged that a “foreign nation” was involved in the attempt to unseat his government, ahead of the voting for the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Assembly against him.

He also shared details of a letter allegedly containing evidence of this alleged “foreign conspiracy”, adding that funds from abroad are being channelled into Pakistan for this purpose.

He initially named the United States of America as the country behind the letter, but quickly dismissed it.

He alleged that the country behind the letter knew about the no-confidence motion even before it was tabled. He added that he will not resign from his post as prime minister and would face the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, debate on which is scheduled to take place on April 3.

A no-confidence motion, tabled in the lower house, is a vote about whether a government is deemed fit to hold the position.

On March 8, 100 MPs from the Opposition parties, such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party had moved a no-confidence motion against Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The Opposition had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.

The political crisis escalated after reports emerged that more than 24 members of Khan’s party were threatening to vote against him during the no-confidence motion.

On Wednesday, Khan’s party lost majority in the Parliament after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) announced its support for the Pakistan Peoples Party – an Opposition faction.

Currently, Khan’s government is left with 164 members of the National Assembly, while the joint Opposition now has 177. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark set at 172.