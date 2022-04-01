Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that a “powerful country” was angry with his government over his visit to Russia in February, PTI reported. Khan had landed in Moscow on

Addressing a gathering at the Islamabad Security Dialogue in Pakistan capital city on Friday, that the country he was referring to was an ally of India and was supporting New Delhi in a bid to buy oil from Russia even amid sanctions by Western nations over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, I read the British foreign secretary’s statement that they can’t say anything to India as it has an independent foreign policy,” Khan said on Friday, according to Dawn. “...No country is respected unless it stands on its own two feet.”

On March 16, the Indian government had said it was exploring options to buy Russian crude oil as its prices have tumbled to the lowest amid the Ukrainian conflict.

This was despite Western countries calling on India to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. India has also abstained from voting on a series of United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday too, Khan had alleged that a “foreign nation” was involved in the attempt to unseat his government through the no-confidence motion and had claimed that funds were being channelled from abroad for the same.

Khan had claimed of having a letter allegedly containing evidence to support his theory. The cricketer-turned-politician had initially named the United States of America as the country behind the letter, but had quickly dismissed it. The United States, however, has refuted Khan’s claim.

‘Assassination plot’

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary claimed that a conspiracy to assassinate Khan has been reported by security agencies of the country.

“After these reports, the prime minister’s security has been beefed up as per the government’s decision,” he said in a tweet.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party has lost its majority in the Parliament after two of its key ally withdrew support from his government.

Currently, Khan’s government is left with 164 members of the National Assembly, while the joint Opposition now has 177. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark set at 172.