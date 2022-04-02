A look at the top developments of the day:

Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour nationwide curfew amid protests over economic crisis: During the lockdown, Sri Lankans are not allowed to step out of their homes, except for essential services.

Opposition politicians are being brought like goats, alleges Imran Khan ahead of vote to oust him: The Pakistan prime minister urged his supporters to hold nationwide protests against alleged foreign interference to change the country’s leadership.

In Aryan Khan drugs case, witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack: Sail had claimed in an affidavit that he had overheard talks about a Rs 18 crore deal, part of which was to be given to then NCB zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Fuel prices increased for the 10th time in 12 days: A litre of petrol now costs Rs 102.61 in Delhi and diesel Rs 93.87.

Two civilians injured in firing in Arunachal Pradesh after security forces mistake them for insurgents: The armed forces have given the civilians Rs 2 lakh each and have also agreed to provide them employment, said Tirap district commissioner.

Bill to legalise same-sex marriage introduced in Parliament by NCP MP Supriya Sule: LGBTQIA+ persons are still ‘unable to marry and start their own families’ that heterosexual people are entitled to, the Bill said.

Art should have no religion, says Kerala minister as he urges temple to allow ‘non-Hindu’ dancer perform: The Koodalmanikayam Temple has barred Bharatanatyam exponent Mansiya VP and dancer Soumya Sukumaran from participating in a 10-day festival.

Actor Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences accepted Smith’s resignation and said it will move forward with its disciplinary proceedings against the actor.

Hindu religious leader Kalicharan granted bail by Chhattisgarh HC in hate speech case: He was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Three suspected criminals killed in police firing in Assam: They had refused to surrender, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka claimed.

